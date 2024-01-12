U.S. Special Representative Pritzker meets with representatives of the largest Ukrainian exporting companies

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker took part in a roundtable discussion at the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports.

It is noted that Penny Pritzker and representatives of the largest Ukrainian exporting companies met at the Ministry of Recovery, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The key topic of the meeting was "export and development of logistics routes".

"In addition to exports, it is important for us to develop the economic capacity of the regions, in particular those that have been significantly affected by Russian aggression and support businesses that remain operating in the frontline areas," Kubrakov said.

He emphasized that to do this, it is necessary to look for tools to support business in the regions and promising industries.

"Investments by American businesses are one of those things that greatly help to increase the potential of the Ukrainian private sector. We are working to provide guarantees for these investments... Together we will find ways to make the rebuilt Ukraine economically strong at all levels," Kubrakov added.

The minister also said that joint efforts with the United States have already made progress in supporting the Ukrainian economy:

the Ukrainian "grain corridor" - a temporary sea corridor through the Black Sea - is operating. Thanks to this, the business has exported more than 15 million tons of cargo, including 10 million tons of agricultural products;

The Business Advisory Group is in place to help the government hear the needs of business and its problems. The group has nearly 300 members from around the world;

Last year, we cooperated within the framework of the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) to develop the institutional capacity of the public procurement sector.

Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv to stimulate investment by American businesses to help rebuild Ukraine's economy.