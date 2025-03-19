Zelenskyy: Loss of intelligence from the US threatens Ukraine's security and increases risk to civilians

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16964 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107755 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169256 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343163 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173548 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144853 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196122 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124850 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
68%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38413 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85994 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23966 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11904 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20823 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20856 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23995 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38447 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47283 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135846 views
Zelenskyy: Loss of intelligence from the US threatens Ukraine's security and increases risk to civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 19267 views

Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will complicate Ukraine's defense against ballistic attacks. This endangers the civilian population, making Trump's demands inadequate.

Zelenskyy: Loss of intelligence from the US threatens Ukraine's security and increases risk to civilians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the cessation of intelligence sharing by the United States would create a serious threat to the security of Ukraine. Without this data, the Ukrainian army will not know where Russian ballistic missiles are flying, which will complicate defense and increase the risk to civilians.

He said this during a press conference with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

Details

What do we lose if we don't have this data? We have our own data from other partners. And what do we lose if there is no American intelligence. For example, we lose the accuracy of the flight or exit of ballistic missiles. Why does Putin need this if he doesn't want to kill us? Why is he fighting this so that President Trump stops this information to us? This indicates that these are inadequate demands. This suggests that he does not want us to receive information when ballistic missiles are flying at Ukrainian civilians. So he wants us not to know about these attacks. This all speaks to the continuation of the war. Therefore, I do not think that we should make any concessions regarding assistance to Ukraine, on the contrary, we should increase assistance.

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

The President of Finland assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of putting pressure on Russia. Stubb also noted the Armed Forces of Ukraine as one of the best in Europe.

US intelligence sharing pause “did not have a significant impact” - Lammy17.03.25, 19:29 • 59492 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
