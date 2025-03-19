Zelenskyy: Loss of intelligence from the US threatens Ukraine's security and increases risk to civilians
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will complicate Ukraine's defense against ballistic attacks. This endangers the civilian population, making Trump's demands inadequate.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the cessation of intelligence sharing by the United States would create a serious threat to the security of Ukraine. Without this data, the Ukrainian army will not know where Russian ballistic missiles are flying, which will complicate defense and increase the risk to civilians.
He said this during a press conference with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.
Details
What do we lose if we don't have this data? We have our own data from other partners. And what do we lose if there is no American intelligence. For example, we lose the accuracy of the flight or exit of ballistic missiles. Why does Putin need this if he doesn't want to kill us? Why is he fighting this so that President Trump stops this information to us? This indicates that these are inadequate demands. This suggests that he does not want us to receive information when ballistic missiles are flying at Ukrainian civilians. So he wants us not to know about these attacks. This all speaks to the continuation of the war. Therefore, I do not think that we should make any concessions regarding assistance to Ukraine, on the contrary, we should increase assistance.
Let us remind you
The President of Finland assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of putting pressure on Russia. Stubb also noted the Armed Forces of Ukraine as one of the best in Europe.
