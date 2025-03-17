US intelligence sharing pause “did not have a significant impact” - Lammy
Kyiv • UNN
According to the British Foreign Secretary, the pause in intelligence sharing and military aid from the US was brief and did not have a significant impact on Ukraine. Britain is ready to deploy troops with US support.
The suspension of intelligence sharing and military assistance from the US to Ukraine did not have a significant effect. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Sky News reports, according to UNN.
Details
According to Lammy, the pause in US intelligence sharing and military assistance to Ukraine "did not have a significant effect because it was only for a short period".
He also stated that the UK is ready to consider deploying British troops to Ukraine, "but there must be US protection".
"What is at stake is not only the future of Ukraine, but also the collective security of our continent, and therefore the direct national interests of Great Britain," said Lammy.
Recall
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard reported that intelligence sharing with Ukraine had been restored on the instructions of President Trump.