President Zelenskyy explains when Ukraine will be happy to hear from China and Brazil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32113 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be happy to hear the views of China and Brazil as soon as they join the principles that united everyone at the Peace Summit to end the war in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy explains when Ukraine will be happy to hear from China and Brazil

As soon as Brazil and China join the principles that united everyone at the Peace Summit, Ukraine will be happy to hear their views, even if they do not coincide with the majority of the world. It is normal to hear that, to join forces to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Asked what he would like to say to countries like Brazil, which have offered to help narrow the differences between Kyiv and Moscow, Zelenskyy replied: "As for China and Brazil... War is not about differences. War is disrespect for people's lives, for freedom, for democracy, for the values of one country, and this is Russia. It is an occupier against another country, Ukraine, which is a victim. This is not a disagreement, this is not some kind of diplomatic misunderstanding, this is a serious story.

He emphasized that the war is being waged exclusively on the independent territory of Ukraine.

"I believe this independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty is one of the successes of this Summit, recognized by absolutely all the participants of the Summit, the majority of the world. This gives a powerful support for Ukraine.  Therefore, as soon as Brazil and China join the principles that all of us here, civilized countries,  have united, we will be happy to hear their opinions, sometimes even if they do not coincide with the majority of the world. It's normal to hear this, to join forces to end the war," Zelensky said.

Add

China did not participate in the Peace Summit, and Brazil did not sign the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace.

Zelenskyy comments on China's intentions to promote an alternative formula for peace

AddendumAddendum

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace. UNN published the full text of the document, which was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Brazil
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
