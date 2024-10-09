Zelenskyy: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the Victory Plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan is designed to strengthen Ukraine, so one of its points is an invitation to NATO. Zelensky said this during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports .

Details

As for NATO in general. Yes, this is a point in the Victory Plan. As I said, the plan is designed to strengthen Ukraine. In my opinion, there can be no skepticism from our partners in this, if they are not afraid of Russia. Because we want to get the first step - an invitation. Specifically, an invitation to the Alliance is not NATO membership. Yes, it is better to be a member of NATO, of course, but today we are talking about strengthening our position now. Not after the war, not in 10 years, not in 30 years. We are talking about strengthening now. This strengthening is an opportunity to be strong in this direction, in the political direction, during certain diplomatic movements, during certain negotiations, future - Zelensky said.

He noted that skeptical countries may be skeptical about Ukraine's membership in NATO in times of war.

We understand them, so we are talking about invitations. And here, if the countries are against it, they will be against it even afterwards. That's why I want not their diplomatic assessment, but a real answer. If they really want to strengthen Ukraine, if they want us to win this war, if they want this war to end, then they will support our proposals. The invitation is part of these proposals - Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan is the strengthening of Ukraineboth geopolitically and on the battlefield, which are completely dependent on the political will of our partners, and Russian dictator Putin cannot influence this plan in any way.