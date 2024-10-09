Zelenskyy: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the Victory Plan

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62501 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166160 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137386 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142882 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138942 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181829 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172422 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98941 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109451 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111549 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44802 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51915 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181829 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199800 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188753 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141631 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154742 views
Zelenskyy: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the Victory Plan

Zelenskyy: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the Victory Plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15369 views

President Zelenskyy said that the invitation to NATO is part of Ukraine's Victory Plan. He emphasized that it would strengthen the country's position now, not after the war or in the future.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan is designed to strengthen Ukraine, so one of its points is an invitation to NATO. Zelensky said this during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports .

Details

As for NATO in general. Yes, this is a point in the Victory Plan. As I said, the plan is designed to strengthen Ukraine. In my opinion, there can be no skepticism from our partners in this, if they are not afraid of Russia. Because we want to get the first step - an invitation. Specifically, an invitation to the Alliance is not NATO membership. Yes, it is better to be a member of NATO, of course, but today we are talking about strengthening our position now. Not after the war, not in 10 years, not in 30 years. We are talking about strengthening now. This strengthening is an opportunity to be strong in this direction, in the political direction, during certain diplomatic movements, during certain negotiations, future

- Zelensky said.

He noted that skeptical countries may be skeptical about Ukraine's membership in NATO in times of war.

We understand them, so we are talking about invitations. And here, if the countries are against it, they will be against it even afterwards. That's why I want not their diplomatic assessment, but a real answer. If they really want to strengthen Ukraine, if they want us to win this war, if they want this war to end, then they will support our proposals. The invitation is part of these proposals

- Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan is the strengthening of Ukraineboth geopolitically and on the battlefield, which are completely dependent on the political will of our partners, and Russian dictator Putin cannot influence this plan in any way.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
natoNATO
croatiaCroatia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

