Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Albania to the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 3484 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 12925 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 23664 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

09:30 AM • 43604 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 62896 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62396 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 71445 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 82066 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78538 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84247 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 34482 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 81713 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 55793 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 26005 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 11817 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 400281 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 436926 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 388352 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 479059 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 555787 views
Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 157885 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 261669 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 97990 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 91711 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 93791 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Albania to the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Edi Rama to participate in the summit. The head of the Ukrainian state reported on Russian shelling and stressed the need to put pressure on the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Albania to the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to take part in the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit. He confirmed that his country will be represented. Zelenskyy also informed him about the Russian shelling these days. These attacks once again demonstrate that Russia has no intention of ending the war. Therefore, such pressure is needed that will finally force it to stop, reports UNN.

A good conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. I informed about the Russian missile and drone attacks these days. These attacks once again demonstrate that Russia has no intention of ending the war. Therefore, such pressure is needed that will finally force it to stop. 

- wrote Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine expects that all necessary steps in this direction will be taken in the near future.

We also talked about our cooperation with European partners, about our unity. I invited him to take part in the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit. Albania will be represented. Thank you, Albania, for supporting Ukraine and our people 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: Croatian Prime Minister confirms participation in Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit23.05.25, 13:34 • 2916 views

The President's Office noted that Edi Rama assured that Albania would be represented.

Kyiv expects the Russian vision of a ceasefire and will share its own. Ukraine also hopes that the matter will move from a dead point and the next meeting with the Russian delegation will take place as soon as possible.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "so far" there is "no understanding" regarding the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and the venue of the negotiations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is still interested in holding a meeting with Russia on negotiations on a ceasefire in the Vatican.

Bloomberg reported that the leaders of the United States and Europe are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace talks, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the platform and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be prepared for any development of the situation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Edi Rama
Bloomberg L.P.
Albania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vatican City
