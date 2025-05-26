Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Albania to the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to take part in the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit. He confirmed that his country will be represented. Zelenskyy also informed him about the Russian shelling these days. These attacks once again demonstrate that Russia has no intention of ending the war. Therefore, such pressure is needed that will finally force it to stop, reports UNN.

A good conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. I informed about the Russian missile and drone attacks these days. These attacks once again demonstrate that Russia has no intention of ending the war. Therefore, such pressure is needed that will finally force it to stop. - wrote Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine expects that all necessary steps in this direction will be taken in the near future.

We also talked about our cooperation with European partners, about our unity. I invited him to take part in the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit. Albania will be represented. Thank you, Albania, for supporting Ukraine and our people - Zelenskyy said.

The President's Office noted that Edi Rama assured that Albania would be represented.

Kyiv expects the Russian vision of a ceasefire and will share its own. Ukraine also hopes that the matter will move from a dead point and the next meeting with the Russian delegation will take place as soon as possible.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "so far" there is "no understanding" regarding the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and the venue of the negotiations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is still interested in holding a meeting with Russia on negotiations on a ceasefire in the Vatican.

Bloomberg reported that the leaders of the United States and Europe are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace talks, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the platform and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be prepared for any development of the situation.