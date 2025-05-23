Zelenskyy: Croatian Prime Minister confirms participation in Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit
Kyiv • UNN
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković will participate in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit. Zelenskyy also discussed with him the preparations for negotiations with the Russian Federation.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic confirmed his participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.
The Ukrainian people know that they can count on Croatia's support. We have good relations between our countries and we continue to develop them. I invited him to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Andrei confirmed his participation
In addition, the President informed his interlocutor about Ukraine's diplomatic work and preparations for the continuation of negotiations with the Russian side.
"If Russia continues to delay the war, there must be strong sanctions in response," the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.
He thanked Croatia for its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, defense assistance and facilitation of the path to the EU.
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine announced the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, where he invited Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They discussed increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.