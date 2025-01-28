Zelenskyy instructs government officials to report on US programs that have been suspended

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82298 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98995 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110686 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103683 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119137 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113768 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32015 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166858 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156620 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25345 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113768 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119137 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140151 views
Zelenskyy instructs government officials to report on US programs that have been suspended

Zelenskyy instructs government officials to report on US programs that have been suspended

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31591 views

The President has instructed the government to report on the suspended humanitarian programs of American support. Some critical projects are to be funded from the state budget and discussed with partners.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed government officials to report on the US support programs that are currently suspended. We are talking about humanitarian programs. He said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

"Today, I instructed government officials to report on those US support programs that are currently suspended. These are humanitarian programs," Zelensky said.

According to him, Oleksiy Kuleba and other government officials are finding out which programs are currently in short supply; almost all of them were not channeled through the Ukrainian government, but directly through Ukrainian communities, through various organizations.

"There are a lot of projects. We will determine which of them are critical and need solutions now. We can provide part of this funding through our public finances, and we will discuss part of it with Europeans and Americans," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that this applies to many areas, from communications and digitalization to support for veterans, schools, hospitals, and reconstruction.

"Of course, the details of the programs were not a state matter, but the government officials will present me with everything, and what is a priority, what concerns Ukrainian children in the first place, our veterans, programs to protect our infrastructure - we will definitely support the priority things," Zelensky said.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days until a review is conducted to determine whether they meet his policy goals.

For example, it is known that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is terminating the program for Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum in the United States due to Russia's large-scale aggression. 

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit. 

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new US administration's suspension of foreign aid to other countries for 90 days, saying that military aid to Ukraine "has not been stopped." 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

