Zelenskyy instructs government officials to report on US programs that have been suspended

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed government officials to report on the US support programs that are currently suspended. We are talking about humanitarian programs. He said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

According to him, Oleksiy Kuleba and other government officials are finding out which programs are currently in short supply; almost all of them were not channeled through the Ukrainian government, but directly through Ukrainian communities, through various organizations.

"There are a lot of projects. We will determine which of them are critical and need solutions now. We can provide part of this funding through our public finances, and we will discuss part of it with Europeans and Americans," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that this applies to many areas, from communications and digitalization to support for veterans, schools, hospitals, and reconstruction.

"Of course, the details of the programs were not a state matter, but the government officials will present me with everything, and what is a priority, what concerns Ukrainian children in the first place, our veterans, programs to protect our infrastructure - we will definitely support the priority things," Zelensky said.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days until a review is conducted to determine whether they meet his policy goals.

For example, it is known that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is terminating the program for Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum in the United States due to Russia's large-scale aggression.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new US administration's suspension of foreign aid to other countries for 90 days, saying that military aid to Ukraine "has not been stopped."