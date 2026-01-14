Zelenskyy instructed to increase electricity imports and simplify the connection of backup equipment
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy instructed to increase electricity imports and declare an emergency in the energy sector. The Cabinet of Ministers will simplify the connection of backup energy equipment to the grids.
Details
Zelenskyy emphasized that the state of emergency in the energy sector will be legally formalized, which will provide more opportunities.
According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will simplify everything related to connecting backup energy equipment to the grids as much as possible - "zero bureaucracy".
