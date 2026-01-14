$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 4534 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 6476 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 10258 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12203 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12243 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12881 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11889 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17529 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10315 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Zelenskyy instructed to increase electricity imports and simplify the connection of backup equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to increase electricity imports and declare an emergency in the energy sector. The Cabinet of Ministers will simplify the connection of backup energy equipment to the grids.

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Instructed to increase electricity import capabilities – all business opportunities, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the state of emergency in the energy sector will be legally formalized, which will provide more opportunities.

Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will simplify everything related to connecting backup energy equipment to the grids as much as possible -  "zero bureaucracy". 

Instructed to increase electricity import capabilities – all business opportunities 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine increases electricity imports - Svyrydenko

Antonina Tumanova

