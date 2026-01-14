Zelenskyy instructed to increase electricity imports and simplify the connection of backup equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Instructed to increase electricity import capabilities – all business opportunities, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the state of emergency in the energy sector will be legally formalized, which will provide more opportunities.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will simplify everything related to connecting backup energy equipment to the grids as much as possible - "zero bureaucracy".

Instructed to increase electricity import capabilities – all business opportunities - Zelenskyy summarized.

