Zelenskyy instructed to identify public needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets will be directed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to work out specific social needs in Ukraine, to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed. The Head of State announced this after a meeting with government officials, reports UNN.

Instructed the Minister of Finance to work out specific social needs in Ukraine, to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed. - Zelenskyy said.

How Europe will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine: Media outlines options

Let's add

In addition, the President instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to work faster on synchronizing sanctions against Russia – synchronizing partners' sanctions in our jurisdiction, our sanctions in partners' jurisdictions, and also between the partners themselves, so that in all the most important jurisdictions of the world, equally painful pressure on Russia for this war would be applied.

The 19th package of EU sanctions must be synchronized in all key European countries outside the EU - Zelenskyy summarized.

EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine