04:50 PM • 24482 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20359 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26413 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48999 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31945 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25144 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21036 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16657 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51064 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31696 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Tags
Authors
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 49032 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Zelenskyy instructed to identify public needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets will be directed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Finance to work out specific public needs for directing funds from frozen Russian assets. He also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to synchronize sanctions against Russia with partners.

Zelenskyy instructed to identify public needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets will be directed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to work out specific social needs in Ukraine, to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed. The Head of State announced this after a meeting with government officials, reports UNN.

Instructed the Minister of Finance to work out specific social needs in Ukraine, to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed.

- Zelenskyy said.

How Europe will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine: Media outlines options22.10.25, 20:43 • 3285 views

Let's add

In addition, the President instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to work faster on synchronizing sanctions against Russia – synchronizing partners' sanctions in our jurisdiction, our sanctions in partners' jurisdictions, and also between the partners themselves, so that in all the most important jurisdictions of the world, equally painful pressure on Russia for this war would be applied.

The 19th package of EU sanctions must be synchronized in all key European countries outside the EU

- Zelenskyy summarized.

EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine23.10.25, 23:21 • 22395 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine