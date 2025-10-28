$42.070.07
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: all key European countries must synchronize the 19th EU sanctions package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to synchronize the 19th package of European Union sanctions in all key European countries outside the EU. He instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to accelerate work on synchronizing sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: all key European countries must synchronize the 19th EU sanctions package

The 19th package of EU sanctions must be synchronized in all key European countries outside the EU. This was emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with government officials, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to work faster on synchronizing sanctions against Russia – synchronizing the sanctions of partners in our jurisdiction, our sanctions in the jurisdictions of partners, and also between the partners themselves, so that in all the most important jurisdictions of the world, pressure equally painful for Russia for this war would be applied.

Sanctions against crypto platforms used by Russia to circumvent restrictions applied for the first time: Zelenskyy on the 19th EU sanctions package23.10.25, 12:44 • 5121 view

The 19th package of EU sanctions must be synchronized in all key European countries outside the EU.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

EU reveals details of 19th sanctions package: almost 120 vessels and 44 companies under restrictions23.10.25, 12:18 • 2651 view

