Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: all key European countries must synchronize the 19th EU sanctions package

The 19th package of EU sanctions must be synchronized in all key European countries outside the EU. This was emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with government officials, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to work faster on synchronizing sanctions against Russia – synchronizing the sanctions of partners in our jurisdiction, our sanctions in the jurisdictions of partners, and also between the partners themselves, so that in all the most important jurisdictions of the world, pressure equally painful for Russia for this war would be applied.

