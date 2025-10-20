Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant draft laws on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Draft law No. 14128 provides for the extension of martial law, and draft law No. 14129 provides for the extension of general mobilization.

At the same time, People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram that these draft laws will be considered by the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence and will be approved in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 21.

