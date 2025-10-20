$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10804 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3796 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11365 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 15997 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 21988 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61442 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95281 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52867 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47191 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3832 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed extending martial law and mobilization for 90 days from November 5. Relevant draft laws No. 14128 and No. 14129 have already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant draft laws on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Draft law No. 14128 provides for the extension of martial law, and draft law No. 14129 provides for the extension of general mobilization.

At the same time, People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram that these draft laws will be considered by the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence and will be approved in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 21.

Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine