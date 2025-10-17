What is a reliable defense option for Ukraine? Zelenskyy explained in Washington
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to the White House, stated that the most important thing for Ukraine is reliable security guarantees. He emphasized that NATO is the best defense option, and weapons and allies are also important.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered journalists' questions during his visit to the White House regarding the priorities and concessions important for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
UNN reports with reference to CNN.
Details
The most important thing for people in Ukraine, who are attacked every day, is to have truly reliable security guarantees.
When asked about what concessions Zelenskyy is willing to make to end Russia's war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader replied:
First, I think we need to sit down and talk. Second, we need a truce.
He added that he considers it the best option for protection in the face of ongoing Russian aggression and probable future threats.
NATO is the best option, but weapons are also very important. It is very important to have allies on our side.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to propose to his American counterpart Donald Trump to store US liquefied natural gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities.
Donald Trump nodded in agreement when asked if he could convince Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump announced his desire to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Melania Trump was "very concerned" about the reunification of Ukrainian children with their parents - US President17.10.25, 21:17 • 788 views