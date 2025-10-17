What is a reliable defense option for Ukraine? Zelenskyy explained in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered journalists' questions during his visit to the White House regarding the priorities and concessions important for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

- the President of Ukraine told journalists in Washington.

The most important thing for people in Ukraine, who are attacked every day, is to have truly reliable security guarantees.

When asked about what concessions Zelenskyy is willing to make to end Russia's war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader replied:

First, I think we need to sit down and talk. Second, we need a truce.

He added that he considers it the best option for protection in the face of ongoing Russian aggression and probable future threats.

NATO is the best option, but weapons are also very important. It is very important to have allies on our side.