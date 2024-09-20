Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and China

New sanctions have been introduced against individuals and legal entities associated with the aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

On September 19, 2024, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to introduce personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). The sanctions apply to both individuals and legal entities.

Thus, by Decree No. 638, the President of Ukraine imposed sanctions against 6 individuals and 40 companies from Russia, Iran and China for a period of 10 years.

Another decree, No. 639, imposes sanctions on two Russian companies - the Mayak Ship Lighting Plant LLC and the Kazan State Powder Plant Federal State Enterprise.

Both documents oblige the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform the European Union, the United States and other states about these sanctions and to initiate the introduction of similar restrictions at the international level.

