Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Chinese companies for supplying components for Russian drones

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 2820 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 12157 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 22496 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 29829 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 32257 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34773 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 81483 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 113295 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115859 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134392 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 70707 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2219 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 29788 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 62069 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 8798 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 156959 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 144712 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 166403 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 170775 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 263651 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Europe
Zakarpattia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 135226 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 323543 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 161470 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 276965 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 298112 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Signal

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Chinese companies for supplying components for Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 457 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against five Chinese companies that supplied components for Russian drones. This is a decision of the National Security and Defense Council dated July 8, 2025, adopted after the discovery of Chinese components in downed Shahed drones.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Chinese companies for supplying components for Russian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against five Chinese companies for supplying components for drones to Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 8, 2025, "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

The list includes five Chinese companies.

As reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, components of Chinese production were found in downed Shahed drones during a massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4.

Chinese components in drones that attacked Kyiv: SBU revealed details04.07.25, 15:31 • 1145 views

"Today, sanctions have been imposed against these supplier companies. Among the sanctioned companies are Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd, and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian enterprises in 2024 and 2025. Ukraine is working with partners from the sanctions coalition to further impose restrictions against Chinese manufacturers," Vlasiuk said.

Chinese suppliers provide Russia with components for attack drones - Bloomberg08.07.25, 10:25 • 1112 views

Addition

Vlasiuk reported that the number of Chinese components in Russian weapons has almost tripled since 2023. The supply of components, materials, and means of production from China, bypassing sanctions, allows Russia to increase its capabilities in the production of UAVs and other weapons, which leads to an intensification of massive strikes on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to ensure that their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles and equipment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Shahed-136
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9