Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Chinese companies for supplying components for Russian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against five Chinese companies for supplying components for drones to Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 8, 2025, "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

The list includes five Chinese companies.

As reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, components of Chinese production were found in downed Shahed drones during a massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4.

"Today, sanctions have been imposed against these supplier companies. Among the sanctioned companies are Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd, and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian enterprises in 2024 and 2025. Ukraine is working with partners from the sanctions coalition to further impose restrictions against Chinese manufacturers," Vlasiuk said.

Addition

Vlasiuk reported that the number of Chinese components in Russian weapons has almost tripled since 2023. The supply of components, materials, and means of production from China, bypassing sanctions, allows Russia to increase its capabilities in the production of UAVs and other weapons, which leads to an intensification of massive strikes on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to ensure that their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles and equipment.