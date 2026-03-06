Zelenskyy honored soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" with state awards

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 15197 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 17228 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 19949 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 36115 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 18353 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 19725 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 19389 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 18956 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19515 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16841 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.9m/s
74%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 20207 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 33421 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 24479 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 19777 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 13218 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 13331 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 19911 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 36119 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 24618 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 33565 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Andriy Pyshnyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 2570 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 27214 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 24087 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 25940 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 47095 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating

Zelenskyy honored soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" with state awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade with orders and presented Denys Prokopenko with the insignia of a brigadier general. They discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the military.

Zelenskyy honored soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" with state awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Courage," and Danylo Halytsky, and presented the brigadier general's insignia to Denys Prokopenko. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

The brigade's soldiers participated in eliminating the Dobropillia breakthrough. Currently, they are defending this direction: protecting Rodynske, Bilytske, and Shakhove, and organizing the defense of Dobropillia. We discussed the situation in their area of responsibility, funding for the drone sector, AWOL, evacuation, and repair of logistics routes. We will consider and promptly process all proposals from the military.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President also met with military personnel of the 11th and 19th army corps – commanders and all brigade commanders of both corps.

The defenders reported on the operational situation in their areas, the defense of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka. They discussed the steps needed to protect the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. They also touched upon the brigades' needs: funding for drones, transport, artillery, and personnel replenishment. All issues will be addressed at the appropriate levels.

I honored the soldiers who defend Ukraine as part of the 11th and 19th army corps with state awards. I thank the fighters for their service, for their strength and protection of our people.

- Zelenskyy added.

Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy06.03.26, 17:23 • 17275 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
State budget
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Druzhkivka
Sloviansk
Denys Prokopenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk