Zelenskyy honored soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" with state awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Courage," and Danylo Halytsky, and presented the brigadier general's insignia to Denys Prokopenko. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

The brigade's soldiers participated in eliminating the Dobropillia breakthrough. Currently, they are defending this direction: protecting Rodynske, Bilytske, and Shakhove, and organizing the defense of Dobropillia. We discussed the situation in their area of responsibility, funding for the drone sector, AWOL, evacuation, and repair of logistics routes. We will consider and promptly process all proposals from the military. - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President also met with military personnel of the 11th and 19th army corps – commanders and all brigade commanders of both corps.

The defenders reported on the operational situation in their areas, the defense of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka. They discussed the steps needed to protect the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. They also touched upon the brigades' needs: funding for drones, transport, artillery, and personnel replenishment. All issues will be addressed at the appropriate levels.

I honored the soldiers who defend Ukraine as part of the 11th and 19th army corps with state awards. I thank the fighters for their service, for their strength and protection of our people. - Zelenskyy added.

