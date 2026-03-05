Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, the Rada, and the Office. They discussed the restoration of energy facilities and road repairs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting today in a special format: the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Office. Following the government's work during the autumn and winter, and regarding the tasks for the spring-summer period, UNN reports.

Each ministry reported on its areas of work. We discussed with parliamentarians which legislative initiatives require special attention. We identified common positions on key challenges for the coming weeks. In particular, the launch of the program for the restoration and modernization of the protection of energy facilities and other infrastructure. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Ministers of Defense and Internal Affairs reported in detail on issues of paramount importance for the defense of Ukraine in the war. There were reports on the condition of roads in Ukraine, and now the most attention at all levels of government should be paid to the road network in frontline communities and national logistics. There are corresponding tasks for government officials and local authorities.

We discussed relations with the European Union and specific challenges with neighboring countries related to their internal difficult electoral processes. The Prime Minister reported on the start of pension indexation in Ukraine and the implementation of support programs for people and national businesses. - Zelenskyy summarized.

The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions