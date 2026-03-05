Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, the Rada, and the Office. They discussed the restoration of energy facilities and road repairs

$43.720.26
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 35976 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 31944 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32515 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51360 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22555 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 45812 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 75942 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97225 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82732 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Tags
Authors
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 31046 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 58835 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19324 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 30663 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 28093 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 4342 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 30820 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51360 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 58962 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 67543 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 612 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19429 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36418 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 51804 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 54830 views
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, the Rada, and the Office. They discussed the restoration of energy facilities and road repairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Office regarding the results of the government's work and tasks for spring-summer. They discussed energy restoration, Ukraine's defense, the state of roads, relations with the EU, and pension indexation.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, the Rada, and the Office. They discussed the restoration of energy facilities and road repairs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting today in a special format: the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Office. Following the government's work during the autumn and winter, and regarding the tasks for the spring-summer period, UNN reports.

Each ministry reported on its areas of work. We discussed with parliamentarians which legislative initiatives require special attention. We identified common positions on key challenges for the coming weeks. In particular, the launch of the program for the restoration and modernization of the protection of energy facilities and other infrastructure.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Ministers of Defense and Internal Affairs reported in detail on issues of paramount importance for the defense of Ukraine in the war. There were reports on the condition of roads in Ukraine, and now the most attention at all levels of government should be paid to the road network in frontline communities and national logistics. There are corresponding tasks for government officials and local authorities.

We discussed relations with the European Union and specific challenges with neighboring countries related to their internal difficult electoral processes. The Prime Minister reported on the start of pension indexation in Ukraine and the implementation of support programs for people and national businesses.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The government allocates UAH 3 billion for pothole repair on the country's roads, including in frontline regions04.03.26, 19:58 • 3878 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine