Zelenskyy held a meeting with Syrskyi and Shmyhal in Sumy region: discussed plans and priorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a trip to Sumy region, held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, and Commander of the Air Assault Forces Oleh Apostol, reports UNN.

The situation along the entire front line, our priorities and the Ministry of Defense's plan for the next six months, the actions of the Air Assault Forces – there were separate reports on everything. We discussed everything in detail - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, work is ongoing "to strengthen defense and further enhance the power of our warriors."

Earlier

President Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 225th separate assault regiment in Sumy region. Needs, provisions, and training, as well as the liberation of Andriivka and Kindrativka, were discussed.