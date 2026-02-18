$43.260.09
Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko and Kubrakov on operational work in the conditions of the energy crisis: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on operational work in communities, particularly in Kyiv, in the conditions of an emergency energy situation. Priority steps have been identified to ensure backup power and the development of distributed generation.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko and Kubrakov on operational work in the conditions of the energy crisis: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on operational work in communities, particularly in Kyiv, amid an emergency energy situation. Together with Yulia Svyrydenko and Oleksandr Kubrakov, they identified the next priority steps, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy reported on Telegram that government programs supporting both ordinary people and Ukrainian businesses have already been activated. Designated state enterprises provide assistance to communities. We are working to ensure that all communities now draw the right conclusions after the harsh challenges of this winter.

It is necessary to genuinely ensure backup power for all critical infrastructure in all communities, the development of distributed generation, and the necessary incentives for businesses. I am grateful to everyone who works for Ukraine's greater resilience and helps develop our communities.

- summarized the Head of State.

Russia's strike was calculated to inflict maximum damage on the energy sector; Odesa is experiencing heat and water outages - Zelenskyy17.02.26, 10:00 • 4618 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
