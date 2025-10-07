Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on countering Russia's "shadow fleet"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, particularly regarding countering Russia's "shadow fleet" and changes in Russia's disinformation tactics in the near future. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. Our intelligence is actively working with partners to prevent Russia from using vessels of the so-called shadow fleet to commit sabotage and other attempts at destabilization in Europe. We provide all necessary information to our partners and expect that resistance to Russian interference will be much stronger. Currently, Russians are using tankers not only to earn money for the war but also for reconnaissance and even subversive activities. This can absolutely be stopped - Zelenskyy stated.

He also noted that they discussed specific tasks regarding sanctions against Russia, particularly which schemes for circumventing sanctions need to be blocked first.

Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on changes in Russia's disinformation tactics in the near future. I instructed the head of foreign intelligence to work with partners on those areas that can provide Ukraine with more real supplies of necessary weapons and equipment - Zelenskyy added.

