Zelenskyy “has a chance to turn back the clock” - US State Department on the deal on rare earths
Kyiv • UNN
The US State Department spokeswoman said that Zelensky has a chance to return to the minerals deal. According to Bruce, this issue is important to the people of Ukraine.
US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy could still return to the minerals deal that was developed before the Oval Office dispute. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
"That doesn't mean it can't still be done (the deal - ed.). That's what real leadership is all about, and I think Zelenskyy can show it," Bruce said in an interview with Fox Business.
Asked whether Zelensky should remain Ukraine's leader, Bruce said: "Of course, we always recognize, and this is vital in a diplomatic and democratic world, that the people of Ukraine will decide these issues.
"President Zelenskyy, I think, is having doubts right now, but he has a chance to turn things around, and he probably should do it for the sake of his people," the State Department spokeswoman added.
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Washington on Friday to oversee the signing of a deal, but the leaders sparred in front of the world's media and the agreement was not signed.
Trump has said the deal could be a way for America to pay back some of the money it gave Ukraine in financial aid and weapons to fight Russia. But the clash in the Oval Office has put the future of the deal in doubt.
A senior U.S. official later told Reuters that Trump did not rule out a deal, but not before Ukraine was ready for a constructive conversation.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Subsequently, President Zelensky made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that."