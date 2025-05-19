$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 47763 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 50830 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 157971 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 60147 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 58884 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 42799 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 31033 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81730 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35436 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74013 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The leaders agreed to talk again after Trump's conversation with Putin.

Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump before his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the host of the "United News" telethon, reports UNN.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump," the TV presenter said.

He added that Trump and Zelenskyy agreed to contact each other again after Trump's conversation with Putin.

Addition

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for today, and after that the American leader is going to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump has announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday, at 5 pm (10:00 am local time). And after that - with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of NATO member countries.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed the same time of the planned talks with Putin.

US President Donald Trump's chief negotiator, who is working on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Steve Witkoff, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. In his opinion, this conversation will "significantly help determine where we are and how we should conclude these negotiations."

On the eve of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
