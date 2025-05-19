Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump before his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the host of the "United News" telethon, reports UNN.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump," the TV presenter said.

He added that Trump and Zelenskyy agreed to contact each other again after Trump's conversation with Putin.

Addition

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for today, and after that the American leader is going to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump has announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday, at 5 pm (10:00 am local time). And after that - with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of NATO member countries.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed the same time of the planned talks with Putin.

US President Donald Trump's chief negotiator, who is working on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Steve Witkoff, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. In his opinion, this conversation will "significantly help determine where we are and how we should conclude these negotiations."

On the eve of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany.