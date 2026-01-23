Zelenskyy: Free trade area with Ukraine discussed with US President, Trump supports the idea
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Trump supports the idea of a free trade area with Ukraine, which will positively impact Ukrainian businesses. Earlier, Trump's envoy Witkoff reported on discussions about a duty-free zone.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US President Donald Trump supports the idea of a free trade area with Ukraine. The Head of State told journalists about this, UNN reports.
This issue was discussed. President Trump supports this idea. I think it will be a positive decision for our business. We will certainly look at the details later. But we are grateful for such a proposal. Trump once again confirmed that Ukraine will get it.
Recall
Earlier, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff reported that the US President raised the issue of a "duty-free zone with Ukraine."