Zelenskyy: Free trade area with Ukraine discussed with US President, Trump supports the idea

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:25 AM • 5060 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 17516 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 13900 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 15219 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 16520 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 21465 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 45024 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 57671 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40411 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33351 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Popular news
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 24515 views
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideo04:26 AM • 11389 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 12449 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 34736 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 23676 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 17583 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 36813 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 40793 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 52102 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 43373 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Davos
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 18733 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 35693 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 31513 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 57799 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 74446 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy: Free trade area with Ukraine discussed with US President, Trump supports the idea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Trump supports the idea of a free trade area with Ukraine, which will positively impact Ukrainian businesses. Earlier, Trump's envoy Witkoff reported on discussions about a duty-free zone.

Zelenskyy: Free trade area with Ukraine discussed with US President, Trump supports the idea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US President Donald Trump supports the idea of a free trade area with Ukraine. The Head of State told journalists about this, UNN reports.

This issue was discussed. President Trump supports this idea. I think it will be a positive decision for our business. We will certainly look at the details later. But we are grateful for such a proposal. Trump once again confirmed that Ukraine will get it.

- Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether the issue of a free trade area was discussed during the meeting with President Trump, and how this proposal is assessed.

Recall

Earlier, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff reported that the US President raised the issue of a "duty-free zone with Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
US Elections
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine