Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelenskyy: First Global Peace Summit may take place in spring

President Zelenskyy hopes that the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland this spring will develop a plan to overcome the crises caused by the war without Russia's involvement.

Zelenskyy: First Global Peace Summit may take place in spring

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the first Global Peace Summit, scheduled to be held in Switzerland, will take place in the spring. The head of state said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Today we have reached the moment of the first summit. The first summit - the inaugural one - I hope it will be held in the spring. We cannot lose this diplomatic initiative. It will be held in Switzerland. The second summit, we would like it to be, maybe, not on the European continent, but on another continent. I think that this information will also appear in the coming weeks and months. At the first summit, a plan will be developed, and then technically, the countries will deal with each of the crises that this war has brought - they will prepare a document," Zelenskyy said.

The President cited the example of when Ukraine worked with partner countries and the UN to develop the Black Sea grain corridor. At that time, everything was worked out without the participation of Russia, and they were only handed the final document.

"It's the same with the summit. When the countries prepare a document, the document will be fair, but this does not mean that Russia will accept this document. No one can guarantee who will be there on their side. But this document, just like the grain initiative, will be presented by the negotiators to the Russian side. And we will be ready for the second summit to take appropriate diplomatic steps towards a just peace and the end of the war," Zelenskyy said, commenting, in particular, on the possibility of inviting Russia to the second peace summit.

War Politics
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
