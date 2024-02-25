Zelenskyy: First Global Peace Summit may take place in spring

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the first Global Peace Summit, scheduled to be held in Switzerland, will take place in the spring. The head of state said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Today we have reached the moment of the first summit. The first summit - the inaugural one - I hope it will be held in the spring. We cannot lose this diplomatic initiative. It will be held in Switzerland. The second summit, we would like it to be, maybe, not on the European continent, but on another continent. I think that this information will also appear in the coming weeks and months. At the first summit, a plan will be developed, and then technically, the countries will deal with each of the crises that this war has brought - they will prepare a document," Zelenskyy said.

The President cited the example of when Ukraine worked with partner countries and the UN to develop the Black Sea grain corridor. At that time, everything was worked out without the participation of Russia, and they were only handed the final document.

"It's the same with the summit. When the countries prepare a document, the document will be fair, but this does not mean that Russia will accept this document. No one can guarantee who will be there on their side. But this document, just like the grain initiative, will be presented by the negotiators to the Russian side. And we will be ready for the second summit to take appropriate diplomatic steps towards a just peace and the end of the war," Zelenskyy said, commenting, in particular, on the possibility of inviting Russia to the second peace summit.

