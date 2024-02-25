More than 160 countries will be invited to the first global peace summit, Russia's participation is not ruled out later - Yermak

More than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders. Russia is not expected to participate in the first summit, but it may be invited to the second summit. This was stated during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said, according to a UNN correspondent .

The first inaugural summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future. As of today, invitations have been prepared and will be sent to more than 160 countries. This is a very big international event. The goal of the first summit should be to fix... what we have been talking about all these months at the level of ambassadors, at the level of advisors - Yermak said.

He said that Ukraine is currently working on a document that would be the result of this meeting.

"After the first meeting, we are taking some time to prepare a joint plan based on a formula for the responsible countries of the world, which will include restoring what I said and overcoming the crises created by this war," Yermak added.

The head of the OP noted that at the second summit, when this plan is created, it is possible to invite representatives of the Russian Federation.

At the second summit, when this plan is created, together and, this is very important, without intermediaries, openly, with the participation of all these countries that will go this way with us, there may be a situation where we invite representatives of the Russian Federation to come together and present this plan to them in case - whoever will be representing the aggressor country at that time - wants to really end this war and return to a just peace. What we mean by a just peace is set out in our Formula for Peace - Yermak summarized.

Recall

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.