More than 160 countries will be invited to the first global peace summit, Russia's participation is not ruled out later - Yermak

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 37222 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 142290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 312333 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 236057 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252723 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158856 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372395 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71311 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 142290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 312333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225455 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259394 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25176 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32806 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32457 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87566 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94437 views
More than 160 countries will be invited to the first global peace summit, Russia's participation is not ruled out later - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100852 views

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to discuss restoring peace and overcoming war-related crises, inviting more than 160 countries to the first summit, but not Russia.

More than 160 countries will be invited to the first global peace summit, Russia's participation is not ruled out later - Yermak

More than 160 countries will be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders. Russia is not expected to participate in the first summit, but it may be invited to the second summit. This was stated during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said, according to a UNN correspondent .

The first inaugural summit will be held in Switzerland in the near future. As of today, invitations have been prepared and will be sent to more than 160 countries. This is a very big international event. The goal of the first summit should be to fix... what we have been talking about all these months at the level of ambassadors, at the level of advisors

- Yermak said.

He said that Ukraine is currently working on a document that would be the result of this meeting.

"After the first meeting, we are taking some time to prepare a joint plan based on a formula for the responsible countries of the world, which will include restoring what I said and overcoming the crises created by this war," Yermak added.

The head of the OP noted that at the second summit, when this plan is created, it is possible to invite representatives of the Russian Federation.

At the second summit, when this plan is created, together and, this is very important, without intermediaries, openly, with the participation of all these countries that will go this way with us, there may be a situation where we invite representatives of the Russian Federation to come together and present this plan to them in case - whoever will be representing the aggressor country at that time - wants to really end this war and return to a just peace. What we mean by a just peace is set out in our Formula for Peace

- Yermak summarized.

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
