SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
07:14 AM • 11305 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
March 11, 07:47 PM • 26054 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 43428 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 44589 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
March 11, 01:06 PM • 38082 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
March 11, 12:47 PM • 41532 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 36583 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39513 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 35157 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine faces a deficit of Patriot missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

According to the head of state, the new war in the Middle East exacerbated the existing shortage and diverted international attention from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine faces a deficit of Patriot missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the deficit of Patriot missile systems in Ukraine arose even before the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, but the new war only exacerbated this problem. He said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine has not received the full amount of aid from partners that some Middle Eastern countries have.

The problem existed. Our partners, with all due respect to them, did not give us the entire package that, for example, Middle Eastern countries have. We are very grateful to our partners for what they gave us, but it is not enough. And all these large volumes of Patriot missiles in the Middle East, to be honest, they have them. So this missile deficit did not arise because of this war in the Middle East. It's not because of it. But you are right that now we will have this problem: we do not have a large number of missiles.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine is already seeing a decrease in opportunities to receive missiles for air defense systems.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the war involving Iran is shifting the international focus from Ukraine to the Middle East. This, in his estimation, also affects security support for Kyiv.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader reported that Ukraine had received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. Their supply was agreed upon by several countries at the last Ramstein meeting.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Kyiv