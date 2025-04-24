Zelenskyy does not associate the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine with the visit to South Africa, but it may be Russia's pressure on the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not associate the night Russian strike on Ukraine with his visit to South Africa, but associates it with Russia's pressure on the United States. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, reports UNN.

"I would not associate this or that attack with anything specific. Today's attack is certainly one of the most difficult and brazen on the part of Russia. 215, if I am not mistaken, were recorded of strike drones, ballistic and other missiles. On civilian infrastructure, on people, on the residential sector, on various infrastructure. That is, this is a serious blow. What is it connected with? I don't think I would associate it with a visit to South Africa," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that he could associate the night strike by the Russian Federation on Ukraine with pressure on the United States.

Russia understands that Ukraine is standing up to defend its rights, and is putting pressure on our people, and on America, which is what I also associate today's strike with. - Zelenskyy said.

"Yesterday there was a meeting in London. And indeed, European countries and the USA were present: Ukraine, Britain, France, Germany, the USA. There was a conversation yesterday. It ended in any case. It was not easy, but constructive. It did not end in disagreements, but still with a desire to work further. I am sure that Russia was counting on a big scandal, and even some emotions were heard in the media space. But these are still emotions. Russia does not like the alliance around Ukraine, because on our own we will be an easier target for them. Although, in the 3 years of this war, we are strong enough," Zelenskyy said.

The President also said that today, unfortunately, there are losses and destruction in the capital and other cities of Ukraine.

"This morning, our country went through a new Russian attack, a very large-scale one. More than 200 air targets - these are missiles, including ballistic missiles, and strike drones. Unfortunately, there is destruction, there are losses in our capital, in our other cities, in all regions of Ukraine. More than 80 people were injured by these strikes. Today, unfortunately, there are deaths. In Kyiv, among the dead are a brother and sister - the boy was 21, the girl was 19," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, rescue operations are still ongoing, which is why he decided to shorten the visit program.

"I am leaving our Minister of Foreign Affairs to show respect and hold all the meetings that were planned, and which are very important, at the level of ministers," the head of state said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the week, and stressed his willingness to work together to find a peaceful way to end the conflict in Ukraine.