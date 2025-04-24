Zelenskyy does not associate the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine with the visit to South Africa, but it may be Russia's pressure on the United States

$41.670.15
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8904 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48175 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103658 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136130 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189516 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100305 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164236 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60150 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42297 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34208 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Publications
Exclusives
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 33239 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 101369 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 53045 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48824 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53155 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14520 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189516 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109627 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164236 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120483 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21617 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53177 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46578 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53424 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64077 views
Zelenskyy does not associate the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine with the visit to South Africa, but it may be Russia's pressure on the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine was one of the most difficult, and is connected with pressure on the USA. As a result of the attack, there are destruction and victims in various regions of the country.

Zelenskyy does not associate the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine with the visit to South Africa, but it may be Russia's pressure on the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not associate the night Russian strike on Ukraine with his visit to South Africa, but associates it with Russia's pressure on the United States. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, reports UNN.

Details

"I would not associate this or that attack with anything specific. Today's attack is certainly one of the most difficult and brazen on the part of Russia. 215, if I am not mistaken, were recorded of strike drones, ballistic and other missiles. On civilian infrastructure, on people, on the residential sector, on various infrastructure. That is, this is a serious blow. What is it connected with? I don't think I would associate it with a visit to South Africa," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that he could associate the night strike by the Russian Federation on Ukraine with pressure on the United States.

Russia understands that Ukraine is standing up to defend its rights, and is putting pressure on our people, and on America, which is what I also associate today's strike with.

- Zelenskyy said.

"Yesterday there was a meeting in London. And indeed, European countries and the USA were present: Ukraine, Britain, France, Germany, the USA. There was a conversation yesterday. It ended in any case. It was not easy, but constructive. It did not end in disagreements, but still with a desire to work further. I am sure that Russia was counting on a big scandal, and even some emotions were heard in the media space. But these are still emotions. Russia does not like the alliance around Ukraine, because on our own we will be an easier target for them. Although, in the 3 years of this war, we are strong enough," Zelenskyy said.

The President also said that today, unfortunately, there are losses and destruction in the capital and other cities of Ukraine.

"This morning, our country went through a new Russian attack, a very large-scale one. More than 200 air targets - these are missiles, including ballistic missiles, and strike drones. Unfortunately, there is destruction, there are losses in our capital, in our other cities, in all regions of Ukraine. More than 80 people were injured by these strikes. Today, unfortunately, there are deaths. In Kyiv, among the dead are a brother and sister - the boy was 21, the girl was 19," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, rescue operations are still ongoing, which is why he decided to shorten the visit program.

"I am leaving our Minister of Foreign Affairs to show respect and hold all the meetings that were planned, and which are very important, at the level of ministers," the head of state said.

Recall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the week, and stressed his willingness to work together to find a peaceful way to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
