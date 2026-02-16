Zelenskyy discussed with US senators the use of Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
02:18 PM • 2570 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 11997 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 14139 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 32066 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 22228 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 27412 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 33986 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36652 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 74992 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 49135 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
74%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 26461 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 24182 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 21852 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10731 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 14576 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 7160 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 12000 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 32073 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 74994 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 124849 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Switzerland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10787 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 24755 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 28620 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 36517 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 34678 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Kh-101

Zelenskyy discussed with US senators the use of Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

President Zelenskyy met with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. The use of frozen Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles was discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed with US senators the use of Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the American lawmakers for their strong bipartisan support and work for peace.

"Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine was able to bring back from Russia. Thank you, this is really important," the head of state emphasized.

One of the key topics of the meeting was further pressure on Russia.

"We do not see any other tools to influence Moscow except pressure. There is an important sanctions bill in the Senate now, and we expect it to work," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also informed the US senators "about constant Russian attacks on our people and, in particular, American businesses."

"It is absolutely fair that Russian money should work to protect against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets to purchase missiles for 'Patriots,'" Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked his American counterpart Donald Trump, as well as Congress and the people of the United States for their support.

Zelenskyy: intelligence indicates Russia is preparing a massive strike16.02.26, 13:49 • 3176 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States