Zelenskyy discussed with US senators the use of Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. The use of frozen Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles was discussed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
Zelenskyy thanked the American lawmakers for their strong bipartisan support and work for peace.
"Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine was able to bring back from Russia. Thank you, this is really important," the head of state emphasized.
One of the key topics of the meeting was further pressure on Russia.
"We do not see any other tools to influence Moscow except pressure. There is an important sanctions bill in the Senate now, and we expect it to work," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy also informed the US senators "about constant Russian attacks on our people and, in particular, American businesses."
"It is absolutely fair that Russian money should work to protect against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets to purchase missiles for 'Patriots,'" Zelenskyy said.
The President thanked his American counterpart Donald Trump, as well as Congress and the people of the United States for their support.
