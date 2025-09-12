Zelenskyy discussed with the head of the British Foreign Office the strengthening of air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who made her first visit to Ukraine in her new role. The head of state wrote about this on Telegram, according to UNN.

“Thank you for making your first trip to Ukraine. This is truly a strong signal of support. We discussed current issues in detail: next steps within the coalition of the willing and the development of security guarantees with a special emphasis on a strong Ukrainian army, further defense support, the implementation of the agreement on the production of interceptor drones developed in Ukraine in the UK, strengthening air defense, and long-range capabilities,” — the message states.

Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for today's package of sanctions against Russia.

"It is important to continue to develop this pressure so that the Russian war machine finally stops. I am also grateful for the financial support to Ukraine, namely – for allocating £142 million for winter preparations," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy thanked Britain for sanctions and revealed details – "a strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and supply chains"