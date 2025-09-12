Zelenskyy discussed with the head of the British Foreign Office the strengthening of air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities

$41.310.10
02:30 PM • 4400 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 9140 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19676 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 19839 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 18863 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30168 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18960 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17033 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39971 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40599 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 9528 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 6932 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 18726 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 4966 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 10289 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 32 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 4400 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 2466 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 9142 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19677 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 9150 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 32981 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 80016 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42390 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48264 views
Zelenskyy discussed with the head of the British Foreign Office the strengthening of air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Kyiv. Issues of strengthening air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities, as well as financial support, were discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed with the head of the British Foreign Office the strengthening of air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who made her first visit to Ukraine in her new role. The head of state wrote about this on Telegram, according to UNN.

“Thank you for making your first trip to Ukraine. This is truly a strong signal of support. We discussed current issues in detail: next steps within the coalition of the willing and the development of security guarantees with a special emphasis on a strong Ukrainian army, further defense support, the implementation of the agreement on the production of interceptor drones developed in Ukraine in the UK, strengthening air defense, and long-range capabilities,”

— the message states.

Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for today's package of sanctions against Russia.

"It is important to continue to develop this pressure so that the Russian war machine finally stops. I am also grateful for the financial support to Ukraine, namely – for allocating £142 million for winter preparations," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy thanked Britain for sanctions and revealed details – "a strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and supply chains"12.09.25, 16:57 • 1048 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv