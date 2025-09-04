$41.370.01
Zelenskyy discussed with coalition partners those willing to end the war and long-term security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the coalition of the willing with the participation of over 30 countries. Issues of ending the war, long-term security, and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation were discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed with coalition partners those willing to end the war and long-term security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by over 30 countries online and offline. Leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

We thoroughly discussed each country's readiness to contribute to ensuring security on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace. We coordinated positions and discussed the components of security guarantees. And I am grateful to everyone for understanding that the main security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state emphasized that European leaders share the same vision that Russia is doing everything possible to prolong the negotiation process and continue the war.

It is necessary to increase support for Ukraine and strengthen pressure on Russia. The 19th package of EU sanctions is currently being prepared. Japan is also working on sanction steps.

- Zelenskyy noted. 

Zelenskyy also thanked partners for their support, particularly for his efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Thank you all for this important work, for supporting our people and for your readiness to continue to be with Ukraine and help us protect lives.

Separately, I want to thank President Trump for all his efforts to end this war and America's readiness to provide support to Ukraine on its part.

Addition

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Thursday, September 4, participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Pavlo Zinchenko

