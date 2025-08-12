$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war with the Emir of Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and possibilities for ending the war with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar facilitated the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war with the Emir of Qatar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

We discussed the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war. A ceasefire must be the first step. Only then can a proper basis for diplomacy emerge. I appreciate the Emir's position that the issue of any meetings concerning Ukraine cannot be resolved without the participation of our state.

- stated the President of Ukraine in his post.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this conversation was good. He thanked for the support and all the humanitarian aid provided. He also noted that with the mediation of Qatar, many Ukrainian children who were illegally deported to Russia were returned home.

We highly appreciate the humanity and help

- wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state once again confirmed Ukraine's readiness for any meeting formats that could bring an honest and lasting peace.

"We coordinated our contacts with partners and agreed to stay in touch. Thank you for your willingness to help and bring peace closer together!" - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy believes that two bilateral and one trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA are needed to end the war. Europe should be a witness to the result, which will provide security and economic guarantees for Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine