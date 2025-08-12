Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war with the Emir of Qatar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

We discussed the diplomatic situation and possibilities for a real end to the war. A ceasefire must be the first step. Only then can a proper basis for diplomacy emerge. I appreciate the Emir's position that the issue of any meetings concerning Ukraine cannot be resolved without the participation of our state. - stated the President of Ukraine in his post.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this conversation was good. He thanked for the support and all the humanitarian aid provided. He also noted that with the mediation of Qatar, many Ukrainian children who were illegally deported to Russia were returned home.

We highly appreciate the humanity and help - wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state once again confirmed Ukraine's readiness for any meeting formats that could bring an honest and lasting peace.

"We coordinated our contacts with partners and agreed to stay in touch. Thank you for your willingness to help and bring peace closer together!" - Zelenskyy summarized.

President Zelenskyy believes that two bilateral and one trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA are needed to end the war. Europe should be a witness to the result, which will provide security and economic guarantees for Ukraine.

