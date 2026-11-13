Zelenskyy discussed cities’ preparations for winter and security with mayors – meetings will become regular

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with mayors and representatives of local self-government from various regions of the country. The main topics were preparations for the winter period, the protection of critical infrastructure, community safety, and assistance to people who may find themselves in difficult circumstances, UNN reports.

I met with the mayors of various Ukrainian cities—from all parts of Ukraine—Kharkiv, Dnipro, Uzhhorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia; acting mayors of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, and Rivne were also present, as were the executive director of the Association of Ukrainian Cities and the president of the Ukrainian Association of District and Regional Councils, as well as the head of the Kharkiv Regional Council. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi was also present – the President said on Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, this was the first meeting in this format. Going forward, such discussions are planned to be held regularly.

Preparing cities and communities for the winter period is a priority, especially given Russia's strikes on Ukraine's critical and transport infrastructure and residential buildings. The energy sector, air defense, internal security threats, communications resilience, and assistance to our people—all of this needs to be protected, restored, and provided for. We openly discussed all the challenges that exist and may arise. We talked about how we would respond at the central level and at the regional and local government levels. The key is for real information about what is happening on the ground to be received promptly from every region and city, and for appropriate decisions to be made. We also discussed finding mechanisms to assist people who may find themselves in difficult circumstances during the winter. It is also important to preserve the budgetary capacity of communities. The main thing is to work together so that there are real results for Ukrainian society and our state. Thank you to everyone who acts in exactly this way – Zelenskyy emphasized.

Several days without electricity — Zelenskyy held a tough conversation with government officials over the situation in Bila Tserkva and Brovary

To remind you

Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is lagging behind other regions in implementing resilience plans. The President is preparing security and governance decisions.