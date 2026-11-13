Several days without electricity — Zelenskyy held a tough conversation with government officials over the situation in Bila Tserkva and Brovary

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In Bila Tserkva and Brovary, people were left without electricity for several days, despite different information in the reports. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Today, there was a tough conversation with government officials during the conference call. The situation in Bila Tserkva and Brovary is absolutely unacceptable – when people were left without electricity not merely for hours, but for several days. And at the same time, reports from the localities provided different information. Problems must be resolved, not concealed – Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, reports were also heard on the situation in Konotop and Shostka.

Today, there were also reports on the situation in Konotop and Shostka – we expect the people there to receive the necessary assistance. We are grateful to and proud of our power engineers, truly heroic repair crews – absolutely – and our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who often restore electricity supplies even under shelling. But when municipal services or individual companies in some regions fail to do their job properly, there must be a response to this, and a very swift one – the President stressed.

We would like to remind you

In just the past week, the Russians damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Meanwhile, power engineers restored electricity to 203,000 households within four days. The mass switching on of appliances after outages causes hundreds of new breakdowns every day.