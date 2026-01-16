Zelenskyy discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Oleksandr Kubrakov to discuss certain aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, UNN reports.

After the meeting with Kubrakov, Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important that "all of us in the Ukrainian team are ready to work together and as effectively as possible for common results."

We discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, the prospects of our cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and infrastructure development. There are things we are preparing to implement. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Kubrakov was the Minister of Infrastructure and also held the position of Deputy Prime Minister.

Since January 7, 2025, he has been an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In the ministry, he is responsible for supply and logistics issues.