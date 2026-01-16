Zelenskyy discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 9500 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 25534 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 24339 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 23753 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 23404 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 22840 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 31507 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 35744 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27042 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 37208 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 34551 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 26139 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 13097 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 22381 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 13837 views
Publications
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 674 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 42368 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 74230 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 92191 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 101306 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Great Britain
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 13885 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 22395 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 34158 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55076 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 88616 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Gold

Zelenskyy discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

President Zelenskyy met with Oleksandr Kubrakov to discuss the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities. They also discussed cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and infrastructure development.

Zelenskyy discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Oleksandr Kubrakov to discuss certain aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, UNN reports.

After the meeting with Kubrakov, Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important that "all of us in the Ukrainian team are ready to work together and as effectively as possible for common results."

We discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, the prospects of our cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and infrastructure development. There are things we are preparing to implement. Glory to Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents15.01.26, 15:18 • 39214 views

Recall

Kubrakov was the Minister of Infrastructure and also held the position of Deputy Prime Minister.

Since January 7, 2025, he has been an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In the ministry, he is responsible for supply and logistics issues.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine