Zelenskyy discussed accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the EU and talks in Abu Dhabi with Costa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council António Costa. The parties discussed Ukraine’s European integration, preparations for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, and the need for Europe to participate in negotiations on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

A good meeting with President of the European Council António Costa. As always, we are closely coordinating with the European Union on all important issues - the statement reads.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine’s European integration process in detail. In particular, they discussed plans to close all negotiating clusters by the end of this year and move on to closing negotiating chapters next year. They also discussed new proposals that could accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the EU. António Costa is to discuss them with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Of course, we discussed preparations for the trilateral meeting format in Abu Dhabi and our priorities. I briefed him on yesterday’s conversation with the American side. Ukraine has always advocated for Europe to be at the negotiating table. When it comes to security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery, this cannot be discussed without European representatives. António supports this position of ours. Thank you for all your support - Zelenskyy added.

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