Europe risks losing relevance in peace negotiations on Ukraine — Meloni voiced a proposal

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
11:54 AM • 19856 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
11:33 AM • 22922 views
130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in BorshchahivkaVideo
10:50 AM • 17021 views
Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the EU
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 14987 views
Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: court orders suspect Viktor Yena held in custodyPhoto
09:00 AM • 17393 views
Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:28 AM • 29509 views
Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time
Exclusive
November 5, 07:10 AM • 38601 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 06:00 AM • 36616 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
November 5, 05:15 AM • 27801 views
The days of the Senate bowing to Trump are over — Schumer
November 5, 02:53 AM • 32687 views
Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statementNovember 5, 04:28 AM • 24051 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skiesNovember 5, 06:20 AM • 36905 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhotoNovember 5, 06:51 AM • 24780 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideoNovember 5, 07:02 AM • 24215 views
"These are not the kind of jokes": Zelenskyy responded to Musk's statements about Russian soldiers' casualties08:19 AM • 15934 views
Publications
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensation12:58 PM • 3214 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 07:10 AM • 38583 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skiesNovember 5, 06:20 AM • 37021 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 06:00 AM • 36595 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 56940 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Elon Musk
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
Italy
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideo08:44 AM • 11798 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideoNovember 5, 07:02 AM • 24301 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhotoNovember 5, 06:51 AM • 24860 views
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 26238 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 29205 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Technology
The Economist
Tu-95

Europe risks losing relevance in peace negotiations on Ukraine — Meloni voiced a proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Giorgia Meloni warned that competing diplomatic initiatives are weakening Europe's position. She called on the EU to agree on a single representative.

Europe risks losing relevance in peace negotiations on Ukraine — Meloni voiced a proposal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giorgia Meloni. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Europe risks losing its relevance in any peace talks on Ukraine if it does not abandon the practice of competing diplomatic initiatives and agree on a single representative authorized to speak on its behalf, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

In a letter to European Council President António Costa, Meloni said that the multiplicity of negotiating formats undermines confidence in Europe and creates the impression that it is acting chaotically — "without any systematic approach."

She emphasized that she does not seek a seat at the negotiating table either for herself or for Italy, but Rome will not recognize any commitments agreed without an appropriate mandate from the EU.

Meloni called on EU leaders to decide who will represent the bloc in the negotiations and what powers that representative should be granted.

She proposed discussing the issue at an informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin next week, with a final decision to be made at the December summit — after prior coordination with the United Kingdom, Norway, and other European partners.

Europe is working on its own format for peace talks on Ukraine amid concerns over Trump - NYT15.08.26, 13:55 • 57770 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni
European Council
European Union
Norway
Great Britain
Italy
Ukraine