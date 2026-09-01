Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized lawmakers over three laws that failed in the Verkhovna Rada and could have brought Ukraine more than $4 billion. He urged elected representatives to think about elections after the war and vote on decisions worth $30 billion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, the beginning of autumn, under the conditions of such a war, is an opportunity for Ukraine to finish what is necessary for the winter. To get through this year. To enter the next year. To ensure defense. To ensure social payments. To ensure the normal functioning of our state despite everything. There is an opportunity to do this. Government officials and parliamentarians—all of them know this. Decisions here in Ukraine unlock funds from our partners.

One part consists of government decisions: 44 decisions are needed, and this will amount to $15 billion. Everything is entirely specific; the government will ensure that these decisions are adopted by November 1. The Prime Minister and ministers understand their personal responsibility. Parliamentarians likewise bear part of the responsibility before the people of Ukraine: approximately $15 billion is their part of the work that must be completed. This concerns entirely specific draft laws, the adoption of which unlocks funds from partner support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy added.

He added that one part consists of government decisions: 44 decisions are needed, and this will amount to $15 billion. Everything is entirely specific; the government will ensure that these decisions are adopted by November 1. The Prime Minister and ministers understand their personal responsibility. Parliamentarians likewise bear part of the responsibility before the people of Ukraine: approximately $15 billion is their part of the work that must be completed. This concerns entirely specific draft laws, the adoption of which unlocks funds from partner support for Ukraine.

Today, three laws that could have brought Ukraine more than $4 billion failed in the Verkhovna Rada. Two more laws—also rejected—were part of the IMF program. These are not funds belonging to the authorities or the opposition. In Ukraine, there are no teachers’ salaries belonging to one faction and teachers’ salaries belonging to another parliamentary group. There are no servic members’ salaries belonging to one part or another of the parliamentary chamber. Nor can the energy sector operate in such a way that electricity is available only to those who vote for themselves. All decisions based on agreements with Ukraine’s partners must be adopted during wartime in Ukraine’s interests. These may be difficult decisions. They may be unpleasant decisions. They may be unpopular decisions. But they are necessary decisions that help Ukraine get through this period—the time of war—to ensure the front, protect people, and provide social payments - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that the full $30 billion this year depends on the government and parliamentarians. Laws needed in relations with the EU must be supported by all factions and groups that support the EU. Voting against them or talking extensively about Europe while not voting for Europe is dishonest. And apart from being dishonest, it is now also against the state, against the Ukrainian state. Ukraine must fulfill its internal part of the work—every faction, every group, everyone who is Ukrainian.

And if someone already wants elections, if someone is already thinking about ratings and their own political gains, then today, amid these anxieties, now, during this war, they must think exclusively about what is needed for defense, for the work of the state, and for payments to people. You can think about elections after the war. We need to vote on decisions worth $30 billion. As for the other part of the deficit—what is needed through the Ministry of Defense, another $27 billion—we are talking with partners at all levels. But in order to obtain additional funds, Ukraine must do what it has already promised. I thank everyone who helps and understands this. I am counting on the government and all parliamentarians to work clearly - Zelenskyy concluded.

Verkhovna Rada has once again failed to pass the tax on parcels worth up to €150