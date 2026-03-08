$43.810.0050.900.00
Zelenskyy confirmed the deployment of military personnel to the Middle East to combat drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Ukrainian specialists will train partners to shoot down Iranian drones. The President confirmed his readiness to share combat experience with Eastern countries.

Zelenskyy confirmed the deployment of military personnel to the Middle East to combat drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the dispatch of Ukrainian military personnel to the Middle East to train Gulf countries to shoot down Iranian drone swarms. He stated this during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, this could happen in the near future.

Ukraine has expertise and experience. All countries recognize, by the way, that this is the greatest experience to date, and we have relevant production facilities, we must spread all this experience to our close friends and partners in Europe

- Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally

The President of Ukraine, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, visited the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, where they honored Ukrainian defenders who died in the struggle for the independence of the state.

Also, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who visited Ukraine for the first time since his appointment, visited a high-rise building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, destroyed by a Russian missile.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud protection against Iranian drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

