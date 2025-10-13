$41.600.10
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington on Friday. He also noted that the Ukrainian team has already departed for the US for a series of meetings, and the main topics of the visit will be air defense and long-range capabilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would have the opportunity to visit Washington and hold a meeting on Friday with President Trump, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine's team has already gone to the United States: Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Head of the Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and some representatives of the diplomatic sector. They will have a series of meetings.

I will also have the opportunity to come to Washington and hold a meeting on Friday with President Trump. I think we will discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose. I am grateful to President Trump for our dialogue and support. There will also be several other important meetings – with defense companies, and possibly meetings with senators and congressmen. I will also have meetings with energy companies. This is necessary – this was President Trump's proposal – and I will meet with companies because there are needs now due to various forms of attacks, not even the attacks that Russia has already carried out. We need to prepare anyway. So it will be useful

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that the main topics of the visit are air defense and our long-range capabilities to put pressure on Russia for peace.

Recall

As reported by Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller, US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place after two phone calls between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed military support and ways to end the war with Russia.

