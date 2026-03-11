Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that dictators' use of sports, music, cinema, and art festivals, such as the Venice Biennale, as weapons never helps them. He mentioned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, comparing him to Nazi Germany's Führer Adolf Hitler. He made this statement in an interview with journalist Cailin Robertson, as reported by UNN.

Details

We know how it ended for Hitler. We understand how it will end for Putin. On various cultural platforms - even during children's animation festivals - Russians fill their films with propaganda to indoctrinate their society from an early age. But it never helps. I am sure that a tragic end awaits their nation - stated the head of state.

Additionally

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the participation of Ukrainians, as well as Russians under their own flags for the first time since 2014, in the Paralympic Games. According to him, Russia needs its flag there, as well as victories, to show that it is not isolated from the world, despite its aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team took the lead in the medal standings of the 2026 Paralympic Games after the first day of competition. Ukrainian para-biathletes won six awards, including three gold medals.