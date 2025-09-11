$41.210.09
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the Russian "Shahed" drone attack on Poland to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. He noted that Russia could have attacked Poland to disrupt the transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine and to test NATO's reaction.

Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the attack of Russian "Shaheds" on Poland to the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014. In these conditions of technological warfare, Russian drones played the role of "little green men," the head of state noted during a press conference, UNN reports.

The scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea. Psychologically. And how is it different? It's just a technological war now. There's no need for people in green uniforms, "little green men," as they were called, who just entered your territory. Today is a different war. Today, Russian-made drones played the same role. For me, it's very similar to Crimea.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that the aggressor state Russia could have attacked Polish territory with drones so that partners would not transfer air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. The invaders also wanted to see NATO's reaction.

The President of Ukraine also stated that Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. Our state is ready to transfer the necessary technologies, train crews, and share the necessary intelligence.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
NATO
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland