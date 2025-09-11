Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the attack of Russian "Shaheds" on Poland to the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014. In these conditions of technological warfare, Russian drones played the role of "little green men," the head of state noted during a press conference, UNN reports.

The scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea. Psychologically. And how is it different? It's just a technological war now. There's no need for people in green uniforms, "little green men," as they were called, who just entered your territory. Today is a different war. Today, Russian-made drones played the same role. For me, it's very similar to Crimea. - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that the aggressor state Russia could have attacked Polish territory with drones so that partners would not transfer air defense systems to Ukraine before winter. The invaders also wanted to see NATO's reaction.

The President of Ukraine also stated that Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. Our state is ready to transfer the necessary technologies, train crews, and share the necessary intelligence.