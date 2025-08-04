$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM
750mm
Zelenskyy awarded three Air Force officers the title of Hero of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On Air Force Day, three officers — Colonel Yevhen Bulatsyk, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Myronenko, and Major Denys Yudin — were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy also presented the 'Golden Star' orders to the families of three fallen Heroes.

Zelenskyy awarded three Air Force officers the title of Hero of Ukraine

On Air Force Day, three officers at once received the highest state award - the title of Hero of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Today, on Air Force Day, three of our comrades-in-arms received the highest state award - the title of Hero of Ukraine! So we sincerely congratulate Colonel Yevhen Bulatsyk, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Myronenko, and Major Denys Yudin on their well-deserved awards!

- the post says.

"To the families of three more of our fallen comrades-in-arms - Dmytro Fisher, Pavlo Ivanov, Vadym Moroz, who bravely and heroically fought for Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the 'Golden Star' orders," the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded honorary distinctions and names to four units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two units received the distinction "For Courage and Bravery", and two — honorary names.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to police colonel Maksym Kazban, commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut". Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk region on July 22.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously to junior sergeant Vitaliy Karvatskyi and soldier Oleh Yarovyi. The servicemen were awarded the "Golden Star" order for exceptional courage and heroism.

