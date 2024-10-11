Zelenskyy arrives in Germany for talks with Scholz
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Germany for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Tagesschau reported, UNN reports.
Details
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has presented the Victory Plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.