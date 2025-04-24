Zelenskyy Arrived in South Africa: What Is Known About the Visit
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in South Africa for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, politicians, community and student leaders from Africa. Kyiv is counting on South Africa's support in returning abducted children.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to the Republic of South Africa (RSA). He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, in South Africa he will hold meetings with the head of this country, Cyril Ramaphosa, and representatives of political, public and student communities of African countries.
It is important to bring a decent peace closer. We are working to ensure that the G20 countries are involved in diplomatic efforts," Zelenskyy wrote.
He clarified that Kyiv is counting on South Africa's active participation in the international coalition "to return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia."
"We will definitely strengthen our cultural and educational ties," the President of Ukraine added.
Recall
Earlier, DW reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit South Africa this Thursday, April 24. The reason for the visit is to strengthen ties between the two countries.
"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London23.04.25, 22:37 • 2590 views