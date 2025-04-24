$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 05:58 PM

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Exclusives
Zelenskyy Arrived in South Africa: What Is Known About the Visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in South Africa for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, politicians, community and student leaders from Africa. Kyiv is counting on South Africa's support in returning abducted children.

Zelenskyy Arrived in South Africa: What Is Known About the Visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to the Republic of South Africa (RSA). He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in South Africa he will hold meetings with the head of this country, Cyril Ramaphosa, and representatives of political, public and student communities of African countries.

It is important to bring a decent peace closer. We are working to ensure that the G20 countries are involved in diplomatic efforts," Zelenskyy wrote.

He clarified that Kyiv is counting on South Africa's active participation in the international coalition "to return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia."

"We will definitely strengthen our cultural and educational ties," the President of Ukraine added.

Recall

Earlier, DW reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit South Africa this Thursday, April 24. The reason for the visit is to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London23.04.25, 22:37 • 2590 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
