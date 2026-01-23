$43.170.01
Zelenskyy approved a new composition of the delegation for peace talks with the US and Russia: who are among the negotiators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

President Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of Ukraine's delegation for peace talks. It includes 10 officials, including Rustem Umerov as its head.

Zelenskyy approved a new composition of the delegation for peace talks with the US and Russia: who are among the negotiators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially approved the updated composition of Ukraine's delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, to achieve a just and lasting peace. This is stated in presidential decree No. 72/2026 of January 23, writes UNN.

Details

The decree approves a delegation consisting of 10 officials:

  • Rustem Umerov - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, head of the delegation;
    • Kyrylo Budanov - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
      • David Arakhamia - People's Deputy of Ukraine;
        • Oleksandr Bevz - Advisor to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine, Office of the President of Ukraine;
          • Andriy Hnatov - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
            • Oleh Ivashchenko - Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;
              • Serhiy Kyslytsia - First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
                • Yevheniy Ostryanskyi - First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine;
                  • Oleksandr Poklad - First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;
                    • Vadym Skibitskyi - Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

                      This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

