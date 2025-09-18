Zelenskyy approved a century-long partnership with Britain: it envisages strengthening military support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law ratifying the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which provides for a significant strengthening of military support, reports UNN with reference to a message on the parliament's website.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the message on the status of the document says.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain on September 17.

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed an agreement on century-long cooperation between the countries in Kyiv.

The document provides for annual military assistance of 3 billion pounds sterling (3.44 billion euros; 3.99 billion dollars), mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.

In addition to the defense component, the agreement contains commitments on cooperation in energy, particularly in the field of "green" energy and critical minerals, between the countries - in technological development, scientific research, agrotechnologies, drone manufacturing, as well as in cultural, educational, and humanitarian spheres.