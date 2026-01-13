Zelenskyy appoints Merezhko as Deputy Head of SBU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yaroslav Merezhko as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To appoint Merezhko Yaroslav Viktorovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - states decree No. 47/2026.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission for the resignation of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head