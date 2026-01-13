Zelenskyy appoints Merezhko as Deputy Head of SBU

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 4572 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 8952 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 15708 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 16546 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 21213 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31080 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47998 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35749 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33941 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59957 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 4552 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 5768 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18972 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 21115 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 4352 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 15688 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 21389 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59948 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 54571 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60148 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 588 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44748 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39197 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44340 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46103 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Series

Zelenskyy appoints Merezhko as Deputy Head of SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yaroslav Merezhko as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appoints Merezhko as Deputy Head of SBU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yaroslav Merezhko as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To appoint Merezhko Yaroslav Viktorovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

- states decree No. 47/2026.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission for the resignation of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head05.01.26, 14:32 • 66770 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy