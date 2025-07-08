Zelenskyy appointed new deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Roman Marchuk as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The corresponding document was published on the website of the head of state, writes UNN.

To appoint MARCHUK Roman Mykolayovych as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine - the document states.

Addition

The Head of the President's Office (PO) Andriy Yermak tried to dismiss the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister.