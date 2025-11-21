Zelenskyy appealed to Ukrainians: we must stop the squabbling and political games

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to pull themselves together, come to their senses, stop bickering, and stop political games. Zelenskyy stated this in an address, as reported by UNN.

I am now addressing all Ukrainians. Our people, citizens, politicians – everyone. We need to pull ourselves together. Come to our senses. Stop the bickering. Stop the political games. The state must work. The parliament of a warring country must work unitedly. The government of a warring country must work effectively. And all of us together must not forget and not confuse who exactly is the enemy of Ukraine today - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that he remembers how on "the first day of the war, various envoys conveyed various plans, points, ultimatums regarding the end of the war."

They said: either this way, or no way. Either you sign this, or you will simply be eliminated and the "acting President of Ukraine" will sign it instead of you. How it ended is known. Many of these envoys became part of the exchange fund and went with their proposals and points "home, to their native harbor." I did not betray Ukraine then, I clearly felt the support of everyone behind me. Each of you. Every Ukrainian man, Ukrainian woman, every soldier, every volunteer, every medic, diplomat, journalist, all our people - added Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a "very difficult" next week awaits.