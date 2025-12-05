$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 18 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 4312 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 13308 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 27615 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 38500 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 34828 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 58069 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33684 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 55907 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24354 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
80%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 17452 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 21604 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 25940 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 21690 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 19074 views
Publications
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 18 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 19099 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 58068 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 44262 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 55907 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Belgium
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 9746 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 20294 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 34217 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 34628 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 79116 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Odesa clinic Odrex found itself at the epicenter of a scandal due to numerous negative reviews and lawsuits. Journalists are calling on the business owners to stop "throwing a wrench in the works" of the investigation and start cooperating. After all, if the clinic has nothing to hide, why the resistance?

Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?

The avalanche of tragedies, in which the private Odesa clinic Odrex may be involved, must be stopped. After all, human life is the highest value. And now is the right time to show how the Ukrainian law enforcement, judicial, and medical systems cooperate for the best result – achieving the safety of the Ukrainian patient and restoring justice. How one of the biggest medical scandals in Ukraine in recent years, which journalists have dubbed "The Odrex Case," is developing, read in the UNN material.

Previously, the Odrex clinic had a good reputation. However, recent years have negated almost all the merits of those whom Ukrainians trusted – the number of shocking stories and negative experiences associated with the clinic has grown wildly. Journalist and writer Zoya Kazanzhy, speaking about "The Odrex Case," emphasized that the owners of the scandalous medical business should really sort out the situation.

When people in crowds talk about what happened in the Odrex clinic, which 2-3 years ago had a pretty good reputation – aren't the people who run this business interested in making sure everything is decent? To find out what happened there? Not to defend a doctor just because he is a doctor – but to establish justice

Zoya Kazanzhy asked.

Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications01.12.25, 14:30 • 53072 views

Logical questions arise: Can the owner of the Odrex business not know what is happening? Not notice negative reviews, lawsuits, and criminal cases against their doctors and clinic? After all, "The Odrex Case," which directly concerns the death of Ukrainian developer Adnan Kivan, is not an isolated case against the clinic and not its first lawsuits.

In addition to the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", where stories of families of deceased Odrex clinic patients are collected, many people dared to tell their own stories. They record videos about their negative experience with Odrex on TikTok, share painful stories in comments, warning not to contact the medical facility, agree to give interviews to journalists, and provide documents confirming their words. Zoya Kazanzhy, in an interview with volunteer and public figure Dana Yarova, told another story that vividly illustrates "treatment" at Odrex.

This is a very expensive clinic. And when people say, for example, a biopsy was taken from my relative on the 6th, sent to Kyiv, we received an answer from Kyiv on the 14th, and we were told on the 17th. That is, 11 days passed. And my relative was in the intensive care unit all this time. We paid crazy money for this. Is this normal?

- asks Zoya Kazanzhy.

The son of a woman who died within the clinic's walls spoke about a similar business approach at Odrex. The man recalls that the clinic knew his mother could not be saved – but daily extorted more and more money from the family. For the last few weeks of treatment, the sick woman's family paid Odrex 120,000 UAH per day. After her death, the Odrex clinic refused to perform an autopsy for the relatives.

Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”04.12.25, 17:01 • 58069 views

Journalist Zoya Kazanzhy called on the owners of the Odrex business to be honest. To stop obstructing the investigation – to "open their cards." After all, if the clinic, as they say, is really clean – what are they afraid of? Why are they trying to shift another story about the tragic death of a patient due to possible medical negligence into the realm of "business raiding"? After all, Adnan Kivan's family has repeatedly stated that they do not need the Odrex clinic; they need justice.

The family wants justice. I think society also wants to understand what happened. Please, all cards are open: come on, participate in the investigation, not in "ordered cases." Provide all documentation. As far as I know, when the documents were seized, cries began from Odrex. By the way, this is not the first lawsuit; there are other lawsuits against Odrex.

- summarized the journalist.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Odrex
Search
Social network
Film
Ukraine
Kyiv