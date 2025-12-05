The avalanche of tragedies, in which the private Odesa clinic Odrex may be involved, must be stopped. After all, human life is the highest value. And now is the right time to show how the Ukrainian law enforcement, judicial, and medical systems cooperate for the best result – achieving the safety of the Ukrainian patient and restoring justice. How one of the biggest medical scandals in Ukraine in recent years, which journalists have dubbed "The Odrex Case," is developing, read in the UNN material.

Previously, the Odrex clinic had a good reputation. However, recent years have negated almost all the merits of those whom Ukrainians trusted – the number of shocking stories and negative experiences associated with the clinic has grown wildly. Journalist and writer Zoya Kazanzhy, speaking about "The Odrex Case," emphasized that the owners of the scandalous medical business should really sort out the situation.

When people in crowds talk about what happened in the Odrex clinic, which 2-3 years ago had a pretty good reputation – aren't the people who run this business interested in making sure everything is decent? To find out what happened there? Not to defend a doctor just because he is a doctor – but to establish justice Zoya Kazanzhy asked.

Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications

Logical questions arise: Can the owner of the Odrex business not know what is happening? Not notice negative reviews, lawsuits, and criminal cases against their doctors and clinic? After all, "The Odrex Case," which directly concerns the death of Ukrainian developer Adnan Kivan, is not an isolated case against the clinic and not its first lawsuits.

In addition to the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", where stories of families of deceased Odrex clinic patients are collected, many people dared to tell their own stories. They record videos about their negative experience with Odrex on TikTok, share painful stories in comments, warning not to contact the medical facility, agree to give interviews to journalists, and provide documents confirming their words. Zoya Kazanzhy, in an interview with volunteer and public figure Dana Yarova, told another story that vividly illustrates "treatment" at Odrex.

This is a very expensive clinic. And when people say, for example, a biopsy was taken from my relative on the 6th, sent to Kyiv, we received an answer from Kyiv on the 14th, and we were told on the 17th. That is, 11 days passed. And my relative was in the intensive care unit all this time. We paid crazy money for this. Is this normal? - asks Zoya Kazanzhy.

The son of a woman who died within the clinic's walls spoke about a similar business approach at Odrex. The man recalls that the clinic knew his mother could not be saved – but daily extorted more and more money from the family. For the last few weeks of treatment, the sick woman's family paid Odrex 120,000 UAH per day. After her death, the Odrex clinic refused to perform an autopsy for the relatives.

Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”

Journalist Zoya Kazanzhy called on the owners of the Odrex business to be honest. To stop obstructing the investigation – to "open their cards." After all, if the clinic, as they say, is really clean – what are they afraid of? Why are they trying to shift another story about the tragic death of a patient due to possible medical negligence into the realm of "business raiding"? After all, Adnan Kivan's family has repeatedly stated that they do not need the Odrex clinic; they need justice.